GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC seeks explanation from Registrar on appointment of Central University of Kerala PRO

January 23, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has directed the Registrar of Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, to file an affidavit explaining how Sujith K. was appointed Public Relations Officer of the varsity before the publication of the results of the test and interview for the post.

Justice Mohammed Niyas C.P. issued the directive recently when a writ petition filed by Anupama Mili of Malappuram challenging his appointment came up for hearing. According to the petitioner, Sujith was appointed as PRO through a letter issued on December 17, 2020. However, the results of the test and interview for the post were published only on December 24, 2020.

The petitioner said she had performed exceptionally well in the written test as well as the interview. However, Sujith was selected, and his appointment was illegal, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.