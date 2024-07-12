GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC seeks documents related to senate nominations from KU

Published - July 12, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has asked the Kerala University (KU) to produce records related to the assessment of merit of students who are nominated to the senate.

The court issued the order in petitions filed by two students – Nanda Kishore and Arunima Ashok – challenging the latest nominations made by the Chancellor of the university.

Earlier, the court, which had cancelled the nominations made by the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of Universities, on petitions filed by the students, had asked the Governor to make fresh nominations after considering the students’ claims.

In their latest petitions, the students argued that the newly nominated students, G. R. Nandana, R. Ramanand, Devi Aparna, and Krishnapriya, had lesser credentials. The petitioners alleged that the Chancellor, without considering their merits and defying the judgment of the High Court, made the nominations. They argued that the process of nomination should be fair and reasonable and in the best interest of the University. The Bench posted the case for July 23.

