Kerala HC seeks details of withdrawn cases of MPs, MLAs

KOCHI

13 December 2021 19:52 IST

Supreme Court directive to all High Courts

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to furnish details of all criminal cases involving former and sitting MLAs and MPs which have been withdrawn after September 16 last year and also a consolidated statement, explaining the reasons for the withdrawal of cases registered against them.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S. Manikumar, while issuing the directive recently in a suo motu case, observed that the Supreme Court had directed the High Courts to examine the legality, propriety, and bonafides of withdrawals made after September 16, 2020, in cases against MPs/MLAs (sitting/former).

The Supreme Court had directed that prosecution against the lawmakers under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) should not be withdrawn without prior sanction from the respective High Courts.

