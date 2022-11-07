Kerala HC seeks details of State-level panel that looks into law and order at Vizhinjam

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 07, 2022 18:59 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the State government to furnish the details of the State-level committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) to ascertain the law and order situation at Vizhinjam where agitations against the proposed Vizhinjam International Seaport project are on.

The court passed the order when a contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd against the State government for not complying with its directive to provide police protection for carrying out the construction works came up for hearing.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the protesters were stalling the construction works. If the government could not implement it, it could be directed to seek Central force’s help.

The Centre submitted that the State government should constitute a State-level committee under the chairmanship of ADGP, consisting of representatives of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the DIG level. The Centre also added that the forces could not substitute the State police and they could be deployed only during emergencies.

