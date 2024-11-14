 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC seeks details of online and spot booking facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

The TDB has decided to keep temple open for 18 hours everyday during pilgrimage season, court told

Published - November 14, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a report on the details of the virtual and spot booking facilities provided for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishan S. also asked the TDB counsel to inform the court how the board was going to prevent the entry of devotees who would arrive without making online or spot booking for darshan.

When suo motu cases relating to the arrangements made for Sabarimala pilgrimage were considered, the Government Pleader submitted that only experienced police personnel would be deputed to the Holy 18 Steps so as to ensure that all devotees had proper darshan. He also submitted that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden had taken necessary steps to provide adequate facilities for pilgrims along the traditional trekking path starting from Erumely and also at the eight Edathavalam (transit camps) along the route.

Directive to KSRTC

The Bench asked the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) not to allow devotees to travel standing in buses bound for Sabarimala and operate only buses having fitness certificates.

The TDB counsel submitted that the board, in consultation with the tantri, had decided to keep the temple open for 18 hours everyday during the pilgrimage season.

The Kerala Water Authority informed the court that arrangements for uninterrupted water supply had been made at Nilakkal and Pampa.

The government pleader also submitted that the District Collector had fixed prices of food items.

Published - November 14, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.