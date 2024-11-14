Kerala HC seeks details of online and spot booking facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a report on the details of the virtual and spot booking facilities provided for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishan S. also asked the TDB counsel to inform the court how the board was going to prevent the entry of devotees who would arrive without making online or spot booking for darshan.

When suo motu cases relating to the arrangements made for Sabarimala pilgrimage were considered, the Government Pleader submitted that only experienced police personnel would be deputed to the Holy 18 Steps so as to ensure that all devotees had proper darshan. He also submitted that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden had taken necessary steps to provide adequate facilities for pilgrims along the traditional trekking path starting from Erumely and also at the eight Edathavalam (transit camps) along the route.

Directive to KSRTC

The Bench asked the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) not to allow devotees to travel standing in buses bound for Sabarimala and operate only buses having fitness certificates.

The TDB counsel submitted that the board, in consultation with the tantri, had decided to keep the temple open for 18 hours everyday during the pilgrimage season.

The Kerala Water Authority informed the court that arrangements for uninterrupted water supply had been made at Nilakkal and Pampa.

The government pleader also submitted that the District Collector had fixed prices of food items.