GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC says govt sanction must to prosecute police personnel for ‘illegal acts’ during discharge of duties

Court observes that even in a case where a person is taken into custody as part of duty and strictly in accordance with law, police have no authority to manhandle or detain the person illegally

Published - June 17, 2024 03:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court has held that sanction of the government under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is required to prosecute police personnel for any alleged illegal act done as part of their official duty.

The court made the observation recently while dismissing an appeal by Joji Joseph of Pala challenging the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court’s order acquitting four police officers in a 1996 case registered against them on charge of taking him into illegally custody and manhandling him. Joji was taken into custody and a case registered against him for being allegedly drunk and behaving disorderly on the road under Section 51A of the Kerala Police Act.

The court observed that even in a case where a person is taken into custody as part of duty and strictly in accordance with law, the police have no authority to manhandle or detain him illegally. If manhandled or detained illegally, the erring policemen are liable for prosecution. That does not mean that if such an act is done as part of official duty, no sanction is required to prosecute them.

The court added that every offence committed by the police does not require sanction if such an act is entirely outside the scope of his duty. If the alleged act, however illegal it may be, was reasonably connected or has a reasonable nexus to the discharge of his official duty, then sanction is required for prosecution under Section 197.

The court endorsed the view of the sessions court that it could not be held that the alleged conduct of the police officers was alien to their official act so as to deprive him of the protection under Section 197 of the Code.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.