Kerala HC says God will forgive if NH work impacts places of worship

Petitions challenging land acquisition for NH widening dismissed

God will forgive us and protect the petitioners, the authorities, and also the author of the judgement if religious institutions are affected during the development works of the national highways, according to the Kerala High Court.

Dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the acquisition of land for the widening of National Highway-66 on a stretch in Umayanalloor village, Thazhuthala, and adjacent villages of Kollam district, Justice P.V. Kunjikrishnan said the country needed national highways with sufficient width, and straight roads so that citizens, businessmen, industrialists, and people from all walks of life can use it.

“If this court starts to interfere with the land acquisition proceedings of national highways on the basis that there is a curve or a mosque or a temple or a school there, the procedure cannot be completed,” the court noted.

The petitioners contended that the National Highway Authority of India was not following the directions of the State government about the alignment of the proposed widening of National Highway-66.

Petitioners’ stance

According to the petitioners, the Kerala government’s suggestion to introduce some changes in the alignment was neglected. Their grievance was that the alignment of the national highway itself was changed and the land acquisition was concentrated on the northern side of the existing national highway, to save a Mosque.

Refusing to accept the contention of the petitioners, the court said it would not be able interfere with the acquisition proceedings unless there was patent illegality or mala fide action.