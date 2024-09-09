GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC restraint on bringing elephants from outside to State

Published - September 09, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has restrained until further orders the State government and the Chief Wildlife Warden from issuing any order permitting the transfer of elephants in any manner from outside the State under the provisions of the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024.

While passing the order recently in a suo motu case, the Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. observed that the condition of captive elephants in Kerala is far from satisfactory and can be even termed ‘pathetic’.

The court also noted that many captive elephants have died due to ill treatment and on account of lack of proper care. The number of captive elephants that have died in captivity from 2018 till August 2024 is 154.

