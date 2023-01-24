ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC reserves order on plea by disqualified MP for suspension of sentence

January 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and three others seeking to suspend their conviction and sentence awarded by the Kavaratti Sessions Court in an attempt to murder case.

They contended that the evidence was “partisan” and without any corroboration. The weapons allegedly used were not recovered. Besides, the doctors had deposed that the injuries suffered were not life-threatening and could not be caused by sharp weapons as described by the witnesses. The injured and the other two witnesses did not have a consistent case and their evidence did not inspire confidence as they contradicted each other on material points, they contended.

The prosecution opposed the pleas and argued that if the sentences were suspended and the convicted released on bail, it would send a wrong message to society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US