Kerala HC reserves order on plea by disqualified MP for suspension of sentence

January 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and three others seeking to suspend their conviction and sentence awarded by the Kavaratti Sessions Court in an attempt to murder case.

They contended that the evidence was “partisan” and without any corroboration. The weapons allegedly used were not recovered. Besides, the doctors had deposed that the injuries suffered were not life-threatening and could not be caused by sharp weapons as described by the witnesses. The injured and the other two witnesses did not have a consistent case and their evidence did not inspire confidence as they contradicted each other on material points, they contended.

The prosecution opposed the pleas and argued that if the sentences were suspended and the convicted released on bail, it would send a wrong message to society.

