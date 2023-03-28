ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC repatriates District and Sessions Judge of Kavarathi

March 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has repatriated K. Anilkumar, District and Sessions Judge, Kavarathi, to the subordinate judiciary on Tuesday. Incidentally, there were reports of a woman lawyer from Lakshadweep raising complaints of misbehaviour against the judicial officer. The judicial officer was posted as District and Sessions Judge/Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal, Pala, on administrative exigency, according to an order issued by G. Gopakumar, Registrar General (in charge) of the Kerala High Court. The repatriation of the judicial officer was ordered as there were reports of some disturbances in the Lakshadweep court following the alleged complaint. The action cannot be construed as a case of punishment since the judicial officer was given a posting, sources said. The High Court will shortly furnish the name of the officer to be appointed as the District and Sessions Judge, Kavarathi, said the order.

