ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC rejects bail plea of accused in boy’s murder

March 04, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy by running a car over him at Kattakada

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a bail petition moved by Priyaranjan, an accused in a case relating to the killing a 15-year-old boy near Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram by running a car over him. Justice Sophy Thomas observed that it was a pre-planned murder committed by the accused due to his enmity towards Adisekhar for having questioned him when he urinated in a temple compound. The CCTV visuals suggested that the accused was waiting with his car for half an honour before the incident. When the boy reached the road with his bicycle, he drove the car over the boy.

The court said that if the petitioner is released on bail, there is every chance of him influencing or intimidating the witnesses or tampering with the evidence, and his presence in society itself may be a source of danger or rather fear for the witnesses, which may prevent them from stating the truth before the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US