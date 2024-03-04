GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC rejects bail plea of accused in boy’s murder

Man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy by running a car over him at Kattakada

March 04, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a bail petition moved by Priyaranjan, an accused in a case relating to the killing a 15-year-old boy near Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram by running a car over him. Justice Sophy Thomas observed that it was a pre-planned murder committed by the accused due to his enmity towards Adisekhar for having questioned him when he urinated in a temple compound. The CCTV visuals suggested that the accused was waiting with his car for half an honour before the incident. When the boy reached the road with his bicycle, he drove the car over the boy.

The court said that if the petitioner is released on bail, there is every chance of him influencing or intimidating the witnesses or tampering with the evidence, and his presence in society itself may be a source of danger or rather fear for the witnesses, which may prevent them from stating the truth before the court.

