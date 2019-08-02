Kerala HC quashes order for CBI probe into Youth Congress leader’s killing

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday set aside a single judge’s order for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Youth Congress leader S.P. Shuhaib in Kannur.

Shuhaib was murdered allegedly by CPI (M) workers at Mattannur in Kannur on February 12, 2018. It was a sequel to a clash between workers of the local CPI (M) and Congress over the vandalisation of a Congress office by CPI (M) activists. The police had arrested a few CPI (M) workers in connection with the murder.

The single judge had ordered the CBI probe on a petition filed by Shuhaib’s parents.

Allowing an appeal filed by the State government against the single judge’s order, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that there was hardly any material available before the single Bench that could have led it to assume that the investigation was inherently unfair or biased in any manner. Besides, the CPI (M) local leaders, against whom the parents of the deceased had levelled allegations, had not been made party in the petition and their versions had not been heard.

The Bench also noted that the single judge’s conclusion on the unfairness of investigation was based solely on the finding that the investigation agency had not recovered the weapons. The court also observed that the State police had already arrested six persons and recovered the weapons within three weeks of the incident. If the single judge wanted further details, he could have asked for the case diary. But it did not choose to do so.

The court added that the operation of the single judge was stayed by it when the appeal came up for hearing. During the pendency of the appeal, the police had completed the investigation and filed two final reports before the magistrate court concerned. The petitioners, however, did not approach the court for a directive to the police to conduct proper investigation and seeking monitoring of the probe by the magistrate court. This inaction of the petitioners impinged upon the bona fides of their claim that there was no fair investigation, the court added.