Kerala HC quashes case against Australian tourist

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has quashed a case registered against Zara Michele Shilansky, an Australian tourist, in connection with the tearing down of pro-Palestine banners and boards at Fort Kochi.

The allegation was that the posters and boards, installed by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, at Junkar Jetty, Kamalakkadavu, were torn down by two foreign female tourists.

The petitioner said that after being unsuccessful in the attempt to get them removed through the tourism office, she felt it necessary to remove them and tore them down.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while allowing recently the petition filed by Ms. Shilansky, observed that since the posters were concededly put up without any legal authority and also since they did not contain the name of any organisation that had put them up, the act of removing the posters or tearing them down could be termed an illegal act.

