GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC quashes case against Australian tourist

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has quashed a case registered against Zara Michele Shilansky, an Australian tourist, in connection with the tearing down of pro-Palestine banners and boards at Fort Kochi.

The allegation was that the posters and boards, installed by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, at Junkar Jetty, Kamalakkadavu, were torn down by two foreign female tourists.

The petitioner said that after being unsuccessful in the attempt to get them removed through the tourism office, she felt it necessary to remove them and tore them down.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while allowing recently the petition filed by Ms. Shilansky, observed that since the posters were concededly put up without any legal authority and also since they did not contain the name of any organisation that had put them up, the act of removing the posters or tearing them down could be termed an illegal act.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.