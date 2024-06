A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed authorities to see that appropriate number of e-toilets are provided in the tribal hamlets of Nilambur.

The Bench issued the order recently on a petition by Aryadan Shouketh, former chairperson of Nilambur municipality. He said that tribal communities in Pothugal, Vazhikadavu and Karulai grama panchayats in Nilambur were living in a miserable state owing to inaction on the part of officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.