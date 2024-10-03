Kerala HC orders preservation of Lawrence’s body till October 11

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to October 11 the hearing on a writ petition filed by Asha Lawrence, daughter of late Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader M.M Lawrence, challenging the decision of the committee of the Ernakulam Government Medical College to hand over her father’s body for medical research.

Justice V.G. Arun also granted one week’s time to the two other children of the deceased leader, M.L Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban, to file affidavits in response to the petition. The court also ordered the preservation of the body till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner alleged that the decision of the committee was biased. No proper hearing was conducted. She and her two siblings, who signed an affidavit to hand over the body to the medical college, were heard separately. The Principal also refused to hold a comprehensive hearing involving all persons despite repeated requests. She claimed that during the hearing her sister Sujatha Boban withdrew the consent given by her in the form of an affidavit.

