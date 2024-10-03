ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC orders preservation of Lawrence’s body till October 11

Published - October 03, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

His two children given one week’s time to file affidavits

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to October 11 the hearing on a writ petition filed by Asha Lawrence, daughter of late Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader M.M Lawrence, challenging the decision of the committee of the Ernakulam Government Medical College to hand over her father’s body for medical research.

Justice V.G. Arun also granted one week’s time to the two other children of the deceased leader, M.L Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban, to file affidavits in response to the petition. The court also ordered the preservation of the body till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner alleged that the decision of the committee was biased. No proper hearing was conducted. She and her two siblings, who signed an affidavit to hand over the body to the medical college, were heard separately. The Principal also refused to hold a comprehensive hearing involving all persons despite repeated requests. She claimed that during the hearing her sister Sujatha Boban withdrew the consent given by her in the form of an affidavit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US