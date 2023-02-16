Kerala HC orders inquiry by Election Commission into missing of postal ballots at Perinthalmanna

February 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the missing of packets containing postal ballots of the Perinthalmanna Assembly election from the Perinthalmanna sub-treasury and its recovery from the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Malappuram.

The court passed the directive while allowing a petition filed by defeated Left Democratic Front Independent candidate K.P. Mohammed Musthafa seeking an inquiry into the incident. He sought a directive to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances under which the postal ballots kept under the safe custody of the Perinthalmanna Subcollector in the sub-treasury had reached the office of the Joint Registrar. The petition also sought a directive to the Election Commission to find out who were responsible for the incident and whether the packets containing the postal ballots had been tampered with in any manner.

Chance to check content

The court also allowed all the parties to inspect the contents of the boxes and other materials brought to the court from the office of the Joint Registrar on February 23 in the open court.

The Subcollector of Perinthalmanna in a report had submitted that the bundle of valid postal votes counted at the postal ballot counting table no. 5 were found missing. The missing was noticed when officials reached the Perinthalmanna sub-treasury to take away the boxes and give them to the custody of the Kerala High Court following a High Court directive in the election case. However, the missing boxes were later recovered from the office of the Joint Registrar.

The defeated candidate had challenged the election mainly on the ground that 348 postal ballots were improperly rejected.