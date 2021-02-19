Kerala HC orders CBI probe into case of missing girl from Pathanamthitta

Jasna Mariya James, a 22-year-old B.Com student, has been missing since March 22, 2018.

The Kerala High Court on February 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case of Jasna Mariya James, a 22-year-old B.Com student, missing from her house at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district since March 22, 2018.

Justice V.G. Arun directed the State government to hand over the case diary and other documents to the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Thiruvananthapuram unit. The court ordered the State government to provide sufficient infrastructure facilities to the CBI to conduct the investigation into the case.

P. Vijayakumar, Assistant Solicitor General representing the CBI submitted that the CBI was willing to take over the investigation during the hearing of a petition seeking a CBI probe, filed by Jasna’s brother Jais John James and Abhijith.

The crime branch, which was investigating the case, had sought six months time to complete the investigation. It had submitted that owing to the sensitive nature of the case, it was too early to wrap up investigation and file a report before the court as undetected. “An effective investigation could not be conducted in the past seven months due to the COVID-19 situation. However, the investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately possible to conclude the investigation. Therefore, six months time was needed to do justice to the investigation.”

The High Court had earlier dismissed as withdrawn, a habeas corpus petition seeking a directive to the police to produce the girl. The petition was filed by the Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action in the light of the statement by the investigation officer who retired in December 2019 that Jasna was traced and would be brought back to the State after the lockdown. The organisation had alleged that the police had not made earnest efforts to get her released from the illegal custody of persons with whom she was found.