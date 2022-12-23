  1. EPaper
Kerala HC issues notices to cycle polo associations in athlete’s death case

December 23, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Cycle Polo Association of Kerala and the Cycle Polo Federation of India on a contempt of court case following the death of the 10-year-old cyclist Nida Fathima.

The girl, who had reached Nagpur to take part in the national cycle polo championship, had reportedly died of food poisoning. The court has asked the secretaries of the two organisations to personally appear before it on January 12.

The High Court had earlier ordered the athletes selected by the Kerala Association to be allowed to participate in the national event following a dispute between the two organisations. However, the Kerala organisation had complained that the national federation had not provided their team with food and accommodation and travel facilities.

The girl, who was hospitalised following illness, had breathed her last on December 22.

