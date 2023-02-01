Kerala HC issues notice on plea to resolve issue over unified Mass

February 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State government and Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on a petition seeking a directive to the government to intervene in the issue over unified Mass.

The petition was filed by two parishioners of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Ernakulam which had been closed down due to the issue. As the matter had a bearing on a large community of people, the government was duty-bound to intervene in order to avoid any law and order situation and to find a solution to the dispute between the two groups, they said.

According to the petitioners, the church has been closed due to the tussle between the priests of the Archdiocese and a group supporting unified Mass. As a result, the people, including the petitioners, were not able to attend Holy Mass. The petitioners’ right guaranteed by the Constitution had been infringed due to the closure of the church as attending the Mass was an essential part of the Christian religion, they said.