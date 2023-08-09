Kerala HC initiates suo motu case for flying copter over high-security zone

August 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu case in connection with the flying of a private helicopter over the high-security zone of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on July 28. The case was initiated recently by the Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G Ajithkumar on the basis of a news report. The court has sought an explanation from the District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram, and the executive officer of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Swami Temple Trust.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.