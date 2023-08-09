HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC initiates suo motu case for flying copter over high-security zone

August 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu case in connection with the flying of a private helicopter over the high-security zone of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on July 28. The case was initiated recently by the Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G Ajithkumar on the basis of a news report. The court has sought an explanation from the District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram, and the executive officer of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Swami Temple Trust.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.