GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC impleads Thodupuzha Legal Service Authority in case filed by Mariyakutty

January 24, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday suo motu impleaded the Thodupuzha District Legal Services Authority as a party in a petition filed by 78-year-old Mariyakutty who sought a directive to the State government to disburse arrears of her widow pension.

When the petition came up for hearing before N. Nagaresh, her counsel submitted that she required financial assistance as she was unable to buy medicines and other essentials due to the non-payment of pension.

The court had earlier asked Mariyakutty to inform the court whether she needed any financial assistance from other agencies such as the District Legal Services Authority till the government disbursed the pension.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.