Kerala HC impleads Thodupuzha Legal Service Authority in case filed by Mariyakutty

January 24, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday suo motu impleaded the Thodupuzha District Legal Services Authority as a party in a petition filed by 78-year-old Mariyakutty who sought a directive to the State government to disburse arrears of her widow pension.

When the petition came up for hearing before N. Nagaresh, her counsel submitted that she required financial assistance as she was unable to buy medicines and other essentials due to the non-payment of pension.

The court had earlier asked Mariyakutty to inform the court whether she needed any financial assistance from other agencies such as the District Legal Services Authority till the government disbursed the pension.