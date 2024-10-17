ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC grants bail to 6th accused in murder of RSS worker in Palakkad

Updated - October 17, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Murder of RSS worker Sanjith at Mambaram in Palakkad in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Muhammed Haroon, the sixth accused in a case relating to the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sanjith at Mambaram in Palakkad in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. passed the order on a petition filed by the accused.

The prosecution case was that the RSS worker was attacked at about 8.45 p.m. on November 15, 2021 by the petitioner and five other accused Popular Front of India (PFI) activists due to political animosity while he was travelling with his wife. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The court observed that the accused has been in custody for more than two years and nine months. Moreover, the petitioner was never involved in any other offences in the past. Though there is an allegation that he was an active member of the PFI, a now-proscribed organisation, it was contended by the petitioner that as on the date of commission of the crime, the PFI was not banned. Therefore, the fact that he was a member of such an organisation, by itself, would not attract any culpability, warranting incarceration, and it is for the prosecution to establish the role of the petitioner in the trial, the court observed. In such circumstances, taking note of the period of incarceration of the petitioner, possible delay in completing the trial, and the nature of allegations against the petitioner, the court said it was inclined to grant him bail, the court added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US