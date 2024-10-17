Kerala HC grants bail to 6th accused in murder of RSS worker in Palakkad

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Muhammed Haroon, the sixth accused in a case relating to the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sanjith at Mambaram in Palakkad in 2021.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. passed the order on a petition filed by the accused.

The prosecution case was that the RSS worker was attacked at about 8.45 p.m. on November 15, 2021 by the petitioner and five other accused Popular Front of India (PFI) activists due to political animosity while he was travelling with his wife. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The court observed that the accused has been in custody for more than two years and nine months. Moreover, the petitioner was never involved in any other offences in the past. Though there is an allegation that he was an active member of the PFI, a now-proscribed organisation, it was contended by the petitioner that as on the date of commission of the crime, the PFI was not banned. Therefore, the fact that he was a member of such an organisation, by itself, would not attract any culpability, warranting incarceration, and it is for the prosecution to establish the role of the petitioner in the trial, the court observed. In such circumstances, taking note of the period of incarceration of the petitioner, possible delay in completing the trial, and the nature of allegations against the petitioner, the court said it was inclined to grant him bail, the court added.