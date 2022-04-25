Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Kochi-based make-up artist

Four cases for sexually abusing women customers

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Kochi-based make-up artist Anez Anzare in four cases registered against him for sexually harassing and molesting women customers.

Justice Gopinath P. while passing the order observed that taking into account the allegations raised against the petitioner, custodial interrogation of the petitioner may not be necessary for a proper investigation into the cases.

‘Baseless’

The petitioner contended that the allegations raised against him were completely baseless and false. He submitted that the complaints were mala fide and raised with an intention to drive the petitioner out of business. The petitioner’s wife is also working with the petitioner and it was quite unbelievable that the petitioner would have attempted to molest anyone in such circumstances.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecutor submitted that there were serious allegations against the petitioner in each of the cases. Considering the nature of the allegations, the custodial interrogation of the petitioner was absolutely necessary.

Brides targeted

The Jenika Charity Foundation, an NGO working for the survivors of domestic violence, sexually abused women and disabled and mentally challenged persons, which got impleaded in the case, submitted that the modus operandi of the petitioner was to sexually abuse women who came for bridal make-up on the day of their marriage so that they would not reveal the incident to any person or dare to make a complaint.

The court ordered anticipatory bail on the petitioner executing a bond for ₹1 lakh each for each crime. The other conditions include surrender of his passport and appearance before the investigation officer as when he is asked to do so.