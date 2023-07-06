ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC extends stay in firing case against K. Sudhakaran

July 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended the stay till July 20 on the criminal proceedings pending before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court in a conspiracy case registered against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committtee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran in connection with the alleged firing on CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andra Pradesh in 1995.

When the petition filed by Mr. Sudhakaran in 2016 seeking to quash the case came up for hearing, Justice Ziyad Rehman posted the case on July 20 for a final hearing.

The case was registered on a complaint by Mr. Jayarajan who was then CPI(M) Kannur district secretary before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the firing was a sequel to a conspiracy hatched by the accused, including Mr. Sudhakaran, at Thycaud Guest House, Thiruvananthapuram, to “murder” him out of political rivalry. Though he had filed a discharge petition before the sessions court, it was dismissed on the grounds that the trial had not commenced, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US