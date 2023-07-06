Kerala HC extends stay in firing case against K. Sudhakaran

July 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended the stay till July 20 on the criminal proceedings pending before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court in a conspiracy case registered against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committtee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran in connection with the alleged firing on CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andra Pradesh in 1995.

When the petition filed by Mr. Sudhakaran in 2016 seeking to quash the case came up for hearing, Justice Ziyad Rehman posted the case on July 20 for a final hearing.

The case was registered on a complaint by Mr. Jayarajan who was then CPI(M) Kannur district secretary before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the firing was a sequel to a conspiracy hatched by the accused, including Mr. Sudhakaran, at Thycaud Guest House, Thiruvananthapuram, to “murder” him out of political rivalry. Though he had filed a discharge petition before the sessions court, it was dismissed on the grounds that the trial had not commenced, he said.

