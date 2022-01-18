Kerala HC extends order restraining the arrest of Dileep and others

The Kerala High Court extended till Friday its interim order restraining the police from arresting actor Dileep and five other persons in a case registered for threatening the investigation officer in the actor sexual assault case.

The court extended the restraint order while adjourning to Friday the hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Dileep and others.

According to Dileep and others, the registration of the FIR was "nothing but a vindictive and retaliatory act of investigation officer Baiju Paulose against whom Dileep had initiated criminal contempt of court proceedings for causing obstruction to the administration of justice before the Additional Special Sessions Court trying the assault case.

The case has been registered following the revelations by Balachandrakumar who claims to be a friend of Dileep that he had overheard Dileep telling somebody his plans to finish off the investigation officer and attack the investigation team members.The petitioners pointed out that even if the allegations were accepted as true, the case did not make out any ingredients of any of the offences alleged.The allegations were based merely on talks between certain individuals.

They feared that they would be arrested as the only purpose of the registration of the case was to take petitioners into custody , harass and humiliate them before the public and torture them in custody.