Kerala HC expresses displeasure over non-removal of flags, hoardings

Published - October 17, 2024 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has expressed its displeasure over the non-removal of unauthorised boards and flags from public places despite its directives.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that even after the court had passed many orders and the government said that it was committed to implementing them, boards/flags were still being installed. It certainty led to a legitimate question how this aligned with idea of ‘Nava Kerala’ that the government was pursuing. Respect for law was the most important aspect of democracy and effective implementation of judicial orders was one without which it could not survive. When the government unequivocally affirmed the ideals of ‘Nava Kerala,’ it should ensure that law was enforced whatever be the might or power of the perpetrators.

The government submitted that it was for the local bodies to ensure that the orders of the court were implemented.

The court made the observations recently when a case relating to the removal of unauthorised boards came up for hearing.

