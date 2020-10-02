Kerala HC dismisses traders’ plea for compensation

The Kerala High Court has dismissed pleas for providing compensation and rehabilitation to merchants and traders who are ousted from commercial buildings occupied by them following the acquisition of land for the second phase of Kochi metro.
The petition was filed by the Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. According to the petition, these merchants were tenants of acquired buildings along Nehru stadium to Kakkand and from Petta to S.N.Junction at Thripunithura. They sought a directive to the government to provide the evicted merchants rehabilitation and resettlement package under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act. The petitioner contended that tenants were also entitled to the benefits under the Act.
Dismissing the petitions, the court said that it was for the petitioners to approach the authorities under the Act and the rules, and establish their right, if any, to get compensation and rehabilitation under the provisions of the Act.
