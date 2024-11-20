 />
Kerala HC dismisses plea of school teacher booked under POCSO Act

Published - November 20, 2024 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea by a school teacher in Kasaragod for discharging him from a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for making a minor student lay on his body in the staff room.

The court also dismissed the petitioner’s argument that the physical contact with the child by asking him to lay on his body did not amount to any of the offences under the POCSO Act. He also contended that no offences under the Act were made out.

The court issued the order recently when the petition by the teacher from a school at Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod came up for hearing. The court observed that the overt act by the accused showed physical contact between him and the minor. The court said that prima facie case was made out to frame charges against the petitioner from the records.

