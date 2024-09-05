Kerala HC dismisses plea for Central agency probe into allegations of MLA Anvar

The Kerala High Court on Thursday (September 5, 2024) dismissed a public interest writ petition seeking a fair investigation by a Central investigation agency into the allegations made by Left independent legislator P.V. Anvar against M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Oder, and former Malappuram District Police Chief Sujith Das.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu observed that it did not understand how a public interest litigation came to be filed even before the government or authorities acted on the allegations. There was absolutely no reason to entertain the petition, the court added.

When the petition came up for hearing, the special government pleader submitted that a special investigation team had already been constituted and an order in this regard was issued a couple of days ago. The petitioner had come up with a petition even before the special investigation team held a meeting and started an investigation into the allegations. The petition was, therefore, premature and filed with an intention to get publicity for the petitioner.

Petitioner’s contention

The petition was filed by George Vattukulam. According to him, the investigation by the police into the allegations against the senior police officers would not be free and fair. The allegations pointed to corruption in the police force due to politicisation of the force. An investigation by a national agency was required immediately, as any delay in conducting a proper investigation will affect evidence collection.