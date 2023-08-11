ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC dismisses plea against State film awards

August 11, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by Lijeesh M.J., a film director, seeking to set aside the declaration of the Kerala State Awards for Malayalam Films and Writings on Cinema – 2022.

Dismissing the petition, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that this was a writ petition filed based on hearsay evidence without any supporting material. The petition ought to have been dismissed with litigation cost. But since the writ petition was not admitted, he was not imposing a cost on the petitioner.

The petitioner alleged that he was “a victim of bias and nepotism” at the hands of Ranjith, chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. According to him, Mr. Ranjith had illegally intervened in the decision-making of the award selection.

The court said the allegations of bias and nepotism levelled against Mr. Ranjith were too vague and not specific. No supporting evidence was produced by the petitioner, it added.

