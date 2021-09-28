Kerala HC dismisses plea against Karanataka’s curbs on Kerala passengers

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest writ petition seeking a directive to the Karnataka government to allow passengers from Kerala who have had COVID vaccination certificates for at least one dose to enter the State and remove the requirement to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours before their travel.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali dismissed the plea by A.K.M. Ashraf, Manjeshwaram MLA, and another person, for want of territorial jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court observed that no part of the cause of action as regards the circulars issued by the State of Karnataka/its officials would arise in the State of Kerala. The court added that a Division Bench had passed an interim order during the first lockdown when absolute blockades were created by the State of Karnataka by prohibiting entry of passengers from Kerala through the National/State Highways and other roads.

Such a situation was not prevailing now. The restrictions were made within the State of Karnataka so as to manage the travelling public entering the State, which could only be viewed as a methodology adopted by the State to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.