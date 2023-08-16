Kerala HC dismisses appeal of film director

August 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed against a single judge’s dismissal of a writ petition seeking to set aside the declaration of the Kerala State Awards for Malayalam Films and Writings on Cinema – 2022. The appeal was filed by filmmaker Lijeesh M.J. He had alleged that there was interference in the selection of films for award by Ranjith, chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Dismissing the petition, the Bench led by Chief Justice A.J. Desai observed that no material had been placed by the petitioner in support of his allegations nor had the producer of the film directed by the petitioner come forward raising similar claims as that of the appellant. There was no error in the judgment of the single judge in rejecting the writ petition.