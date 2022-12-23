Kerala HC dismayed at ‘self-promotion’ acts endangering lives

December 23, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High court has expressed its dismay over the ‘self-promotion efforts’ of certain entities and people getting more importance than the lives of citizens.

Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that people, spurred by self-promotion, were daring to put up boards, banners, flex, and festoons in blatant disregard for the life of other citizens despite several orders of the court.

The court had summoned Rakesh Kumar, the secretary of the Thrissur Corporation, on Friday in relation to the accident where a woman two-wheeler rider was injured when the plastic string of a festoon got entangled around her neck.

Referring to the incident, the court felt that the situation would have been different if the victim had been injured or killed. The indifference of the official system to the safety and lives of road users, including pedestrians, is distressing and shocking and liable to be severely deprecated, the court observed.

The counsel representing the official submitted that the secretaries of the local self-government institutions were afraid to act against those putting up illegal boards and other publicity materials as they were put up by powerful persons.

The government pleader informed the court that committees constituted to curb the menace shall be given more time to act in large cities such as Thiruvananthapuram.

The court posted the case for January 12.