Kerala HC directive to provide bio-toilets, drinking water at Nilambur tribal hamlets

August 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State authorities to provide within two weeks bio-toilets and drinking water facilities at the tribal hamlets in Nilambur.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order when a petition filed by Aryadan Shoukath, former chairperson of the Nilambur municipality, and a tribal woman came up for hearing. The petitioners pointed out that tribal communities at Pothugal, Vazhikadavu and Karulai grama panchayats in Nilambur were living in miserable conditions due to the inaction of government authorities.

The Malappuram District Legal Service Authority in a report had highlighted the pathetic living conditions of the tribals in the hamlets of Nilambur. The bridge across the Chaliyar river which was washed away in 2019 has not been reconstructed. The tribals use bamboo rafts to cross the river to reach the mainland. The tribal families in Kaniyampuzha have been living in temporary sheds for four years without electricity and toilets. Those in Thandankallu tribal colonies have been staying in unsafe old quarters at a seed farm in Munderi since 2019. They also face scarcity of drinking water, it said.

