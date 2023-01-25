Kerala HC directive to prevent encroachment on Guruvayur roads

January 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Secretary of the Guruvayur municipality and Station House Officer, Guruvayur Temple Police Station, to prevent encroachment of any nature, any form, either temporary or permanent, on the right of way or pedestrian facilities on public roads leading to the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

The Bench also directed them to conduct periodical inspections to ensure that roads and pedestrian facilities on the public road leading to the Guruvayur temple are maintained without any encroachments.

The court while passing an order recently, in a case relating to complaints of encroachment by traders on the roads leading to the temple, observed that such encroachments around the temple, which would force road users, including those with disabilities and reduced mobility, to walk in unsafe circumstances should be be brought to the notice of the Station House Officer and also the Secretary of the municipality by the administrator of the Devaswom and they should act upon it.