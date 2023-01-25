HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Kerala HC directive to prevent encroachment on Guruvayur roads

January 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Secretary of the Guruvayur municipality and Station House Officer, Guruvayur Temple Police Station, to prevent encroachment of any nature, any form, either temporary or permanent, on the right of way or pedestrian facilities on public roads leading to the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

The Bench also directed them to conduct periodical inspections to ensure that roads and pedestrian facilities on the public road leading to the Guruvayur temple are maintained without any encroachments.

The court while passing an order recently, in a case relating to complaints of encroachment by traders on the roads leading to the temple, observed that such encroachments around the temple, which would force road users, including those with disabilities and reduced mobility, to walk in unsafe circumstances should be be brought to the notice of the Station House Officer and also the Secretary of the municipality by the administrator of the Devaswom and they should act upon it.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.