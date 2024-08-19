Kerala HC directive to comply with order on KSRTC pensions

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to fully comply with the court’s directive to disburse pension to its retired employees in the first week of every month.

The court passed the directive recently when the counsel for a pensioner, who filed a contempt of court petition, submitted that pensions for the months of July and August had not been paid yet. He and other pensioners were now in difficult times, unable to fend for themselves for basic needs such as food, medicine and so on. The court made it clear that if the directives were not fully complied with or an affidavit as to why it was not so was submitted, the Chairman and Managing Director and other respondents shall have to present in person to explain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.