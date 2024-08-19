ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC directive to comply with order on KSRTC pensions

Published - August 19, 2024 11:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to fully comply with the court’s directive to disburse pension to its retired employees in the first week of every month.

The court passed the directive recently when the counsel for a pensioner, who filed a contempt of court petition, submitted that pensions for the months of July and August had not been paid yet. He and other pensioners were now in difficult times, unable to fend for themselves for basic needs such as food, medicine and so on. The court made it clear that if the directives were not fully complied with or an affidavit as to why it was not so was submitted, the Chairman and Managing Director and other respondents shall have to present in person to explain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US