GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC directive to comply with order on KSRTC pensions

Published - August 19, 2024 11:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to fully comply with the court’s directive to disburse pension to its retired employees in the first week of every month.

The court passed the directive recently when the counsel for a pensioner, who filed a contempt of court petition, submitted that pensions for the months of July and August had not been paid yet. He and other pensioners were now in difficult times, unable to fend for themselves for basic needs such as food, medicine and so on. The court made it clear that if the directives were not fully complied with or an affidavit as to why it was not so was submitted, the Chairman and Managing Director and other respondents shall have to present in person to explain.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.