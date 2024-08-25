GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC directive on monetary benefits to kin of paramilitary persons killed during duty

Published - August 25, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Union government to consider a representation seeking to give all military and paramilitary personnel who die during duty the status of those killed in action and grant special monetary benefits to their dependents. The court passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by Balan of Ernakulam whose 28-year-old son serving in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jharkhand was shot dead by a jawan in 2019. He was seeking to grant him the monetary benefits available to the kin of those killed in action. 

The petitioner said that members of armed services or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who had laid down lives on the border due to terrorism/insurgency/Maoist attacks are paid compensation and ex-gratia on a higher slab compared to others like the petitioner’s son who was killed during official duty in an election. He also sought payment of risk fund. The petitioner also sought a compassionate appointment to the petitioner’s daughter in any of the CRPF units in the State. The Centre contended that once the guidelines are issued , the same cannot be modified. There is a reason for treating different categories based on the risk involved in their lives.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.