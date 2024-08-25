Kerala HC directive on monetary benefits to kin of paramilitary persons killed during duty

The Kerala High Court has directed the Union government to consider a representation seeking to give all military and paramilitary personnel who die during duty the status of those killed in action and grant special monetary benefits to their dependents. The court passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by Balan of Ernakulam whose 28-year-old son serving in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jharkhand was shot dead by a jawan in 2019. He was seeking to grant him the monetary benefits available to the kin of those killed in action.

The petitioner said that members of armed services or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) who had laid down lives on the border due to terrorism/insurgency/Maoist attacks are paid compensation and ex-gratia on a higher slab compared to others like the petitioner’s son who was killed during official duty in an election. He also sought payment of risk fund. The petitioner also sought a compassionate appointment to the petitioner’s daughter in any of the CRPF units in the State. The Centre contended that once the guidelines are issued , the same cannot be modified. There is a reason for treating different categories based on the risk involved in their lives.