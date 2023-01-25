Kerala HC directive for compliance with AIS 093 in truck body building

January 25, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take a call in two months on a representation seeking to enforce compliance with the provisions of Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 093 while registering tipper lorries and trucks. The court directed that while hearing the representation, all the affected parties should be heard. The petitioner, a vehicle body building firm, sought a directive to restrain the authorities from registering vehicles whose cabin and body were built in workshops which did not have approval certificates and standards as prescribed under the AIS 093.