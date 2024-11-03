ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC declines to interfere with probe into case against school authorities

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The allegations state that some portions of teaching materials used in junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten violated the provisions of section that pertains to promoting enmity between different groups, religions, or races

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has declined to intervene in the investigation of cases registered against the managing director and others of Peace International Public Schools, along with three Mumbai-based publishers, for allegedly including communal study material in their curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court issued the order while disposing of petitions filed by M. Muhammed Akbar, managing director, M.A. Muhammed Asharaf, chairman, and other school officials, along with three individual publishers of textbooks, seeking to quash the cases registered in 2016 by the Palarivattom police in Ernakulam, Kattoor police in Thrissur, and the Kottiyam police in Kollam against them. The allegations state that some portions of teaching materials used in junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten violated the provisions of Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups, religions, or races.

The court said that this was not a case to be quashed under Section 482 of the CrPC and added that there was no need for the court to interfere with the investigation in the cases. “Let the investigation continue in accordance with the law,” it said.

The court said that the contentions raised by the petitioners could be addressed by the investigating officer during the inquiry. It clarified that the petitioners should not face harassment and that the investigation should be completed as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US