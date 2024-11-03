GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC declines to interfere with probe into case against school authorities

The allegations state that some portions of teaching materials used in junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten violated the provisions of section that pertains to promoting enmity between different groups, religions, or races

Published - November 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has declined to intervene in the investigation of cases registered against the managing director and others of Peace International Public Schools, along with three Mumbai-based publishers, for allegedly including communal study material in their curriculum.

The court issued the order while disposing of petitions filed by M. Muhammed Akbar, managing director, M.A. Muhammed Asharaf, chairman, and other school officials, along with three individual publishers of textbooks, seeking to quash the cases registered in 2016 by the Palarivattom police in Ernakulam, Kattoor police in Thrissur, and the Kottiyam police in Kollam against them. The allegations state that some portions of teaching materials used in junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten violated the provisions of Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups, religions, or races.

The court said that this was not a case to be quashed under Section 482 of the CrPC and added that there was no need for the court to interfere with the investigation in the cases. “Let the investigation continue in accordance with the law,” it said.

The court said that the contentions raised by the petitioners could be addressed by the investigating officer during the inquiry. It clarified that the petitioners should not face harassment and that the investigation should be completed as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the law.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / school / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.