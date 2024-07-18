GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC cites urgent need to clean canals filled with garbage

Members of the public must desist from dumping garbage in waterbodies, the court said

Published - July 18, 2024 08:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam.

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Incidents like the one in which a contract worker who was engaged to clean a canal drowned in a waterbody in Thiruvananthapuram could occur in Kochi too if the civic agencies fail to take steps to prevent dumping of garbage in canals, the Kerala High Court has warned.

Members of the public must desist from dumping garbage in waterbodies, the court said. On its part, the Railways submitted that they would act in coordination with a High Court-supervised committee that had been constituted in this regard. They said a culvert at Kammatipadam would be rebuilt.

The court observed that little had been done, although it had issued many orders on the need to declog railway culverts. The Railways must take steps to declog or, if need be, rebuild other culverts as well. The accumulation of slush in drains was made worse by dumping of garbage, and this hampered water flow, the court said and asked how many cases had been registered against those who dumped garbage into the Perandoor canal and other waterbodies in the city.

The court also took note of garbage getting piled up near the rainbow bridge at Marine Drive and said that cleaning of canals gained impetus only after interventions by the court, saving most vulnerable areas in the city from inundation. But any callousness would turn the tables very easily, it said.

The amici curiae cited lack of coordination as one of the reasons why the larger issues on the plight of canals remained unanswered. A city like Kochi, which is below the sea level, requires to be handled very carefully, the court said.

The Kochi Corporation submitted that more suction-cum-jetting machines would be procured to clean drains. On the lack of coordination, the court said the committee headed by the District Collector must ensure that necessary steps were taken without delay.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.