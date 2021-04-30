Kerala HC bans gatherings till May 4

KOCHI

‘Court cannot leave anything to chance when the State is on the brink of a precipice’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government, State Police Chief, and district electoral officers to ensure that no social or political gatherings, meetings, or processions of any kind, celebratory or otherwise, take place from May 1 to 4 in the State, in violation of the COVID-19 protocol as well as the government and Election Commission orders.

The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M.R. Anitha also directed that swift and unreserved action be taken to prevent any violation of these orders under the laws including the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

The court passed the directives on a public interest litigation seeking to declare illegal all kinds of public and social gatherings in the name of election and activities by political parties when the COVID-19 protocol is in force. The petition also sought to ban such activities between May 2 and May 4.

‘Act responsibly’

The court said the curve of the pandemic statistics was climbing by the day, reminding all to act responsibly and with extreme care. The social distancing protocols need to be enforced effectively. Hence strict prevention, rather than initiation of punitive action after infractions, was the need of the hour.

The court said it was certain that the directives of the Election Commission of India and that of the State government could not merely rest on paper, as it seemingly were, when the election campaigns had been completed. The court could not, therefore, leave anything to chance, when the State was on ‘the brink of a precipice.’

State’s submission

State Attorney K.V. Sohan submitted that the officials were fully alive to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 scenario and therefore no gatherings or parades would be allowed.

The State Attorney also informed the court that the government had already decided to reduce the rates for RT-PCR tests to ₹500 for all players, including the private laboratories. He made the submission when a public interest litigation seeking to regulate the charges for the tests came up for hearing. According to the petition, the charge of ₹1,700 for the RT-PCR test was exorbitant compared to the charges of other States.