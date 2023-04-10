Kerala HC asks State govt. to comply with its directive to pay pension to KSRTC employees

April 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to comply by April 12 its directive to pay monthly pension to retired KSRTC employees in the first week or in the first five days of every month. It also directed the government to consider the recommendations of the KSRTC on revision of pay of staff and pension of retirees.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also warned the State government that if the directives were not complied with by April 12, the respondents, including the Chief Secretary, shall appear in person to explain why the government is not able to implement the directives.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the KSRTC Pensioners’ Organisation seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Chief Secretary and the Chairman and Managing Director of the KSRTC for not implementing the court directives.

When the petition came up for hearing, the special government pleader submitted that all steps had been taken to comply with the directives though concurrence from certain departments were awaited. Therefore, the counsel sought more time to comply with the directives. The court noted that when the petition was taken up for hearing on March 28 and March 31, the government pleader had repeated the same submissions.

Taken over by govt.

When the petition came up for hearing in August last, the government pleader had submitted that the burden of payment of pension to retired employees of the KSRTC had been taken over by the State government through a government order dated 17. 02. 2018. It was issued pursuant to a memorandum of understanding with a consortium of cooperative societies and the KSRTC. He had added that pension had been paid to the employees without any fail until June 2022, but because of a small issue relating to the interest payable to the consortium of banks, pension for the months of July and August, 2022, were yet to be paid. He had added that discussions in this regard were under way and that the imbroglio would be resolved without any further delay.

The revision could be claimed by the pensioners only when the recommendations made by the KSRTC were approved by the State government. Since the revision of pension would create a huge financial burden and would require extensive deliberations with various stakeholders, including the consortium of banks, the government had not yet taken a decision on it.