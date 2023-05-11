ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC allows certain CBSE schools to hold summer classes

May 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has allowed member schools of the Kerala CBSE School Management Association to continue vacation classes after staying the State government order banning classes during summer vacation.

The court permitted the schools to hold classes recently on conditions of ensuring proper facilities in the respective schools by providing sufficient number of fans at classrooms, drinking water and so on “to adjust with the present environmental situation.” The stay will remain in force for two weeks.

Prima facie, it appears that the government order was issued without assigning any reason or without referring to the judgments of the High Court which had earlier allowed vacation classes. The court said that when the parents and students give consent to attend vacation classes, the same need not be obstructed. In fact, the classes are conducted for the welfare and well-being of the students, the court observed.

